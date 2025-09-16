Ex-IAS probationer's father kidnaps driver over minor accident
Dilip Khedkar, father of a former IAS probationer, and his bodyguard allegedly abducted truck driver Prahlad Kumar in Navi Mumbai on September 13.
The incident started when Kumar's concrete mixer brushed against the Khedkars's Land Cruiser, leading to a heated argument.
Kumar was reportedly forced into their vehicle and taken to their Pune bungalow with the intention of getting compensation for the car damages.
Investigation ongoing
Police managed to rescue Kumar within hours, but as of September 16, Khedkar, his bodyguard, and Manorama Khedkar (who allegedly helped them escape and obstructed police) are still missing.
Despite joint raids by Pune and Navi Mumbai police at the family's bungalow, no arrests have been made yet.
A kidnapping case has been registered and the investigation is ongoing.