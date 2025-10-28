Next Article
Ex-Indian Army officer arrested for sharing sensitive info with China
India
Delhi Police have arrested Mohammad Adil Hussaini, 59, in Seemapuri on October 26 for allegedly running a fake passport racket and suspected of sharing sensitive info with foreign countries.
He reportedly worked with his brother Akhtar to create Indian passports using forged documents.
Police found one real and two fake passports on him during the arrest.
Brothers worked together on this passport scam
Hussaini is now in seven days of police custody as investigators dig into how far their passport scam and espionage went.
His brother Akhtar had already been caught by Mumbai Police after allegedly obtaining fake IDs and traveling to several Gulf countries.
Delhi Police's Special Cell is looking into just how big this operation might be.