Ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah escapes assassination attempt in Jammu
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah narrowly avoided an assassination attempt on Wednesday night during a wedding in Jammu.
As he was leaving the venue with colleagues, a man named Kamal Singh Jamwal fired a shot at him from close range.
Security teams acted fast, overpowering the attacker before anyone was hurt.
Jamwal later told police he'd been waiting to take revenge on Abdullah.
Authorities are now reviewing how this breach happened
The incident has sparked serious questions about security, especially since the attacker got into a highly protected area with a loaded pistol.
Abdullah said security personnel overpowered the assailant and he was driven away safely and said "God saved me."
