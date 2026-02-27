Ex-Maoists visit Chhattisgarh assembly, see democracy in action

For youth, this is an example of 2nd chances

Chhattisgarh's rehab policy is changing lives: ex-Maoists now get a monthly stipend, job training, and land to start over.

Since the policy kicked in, surrenders have spiked — in one instance, 120 former Maoists visited the Assembly on Feb 27, 2026 — even as violence continues.

For young people watching from the sidelines, it's a real example of second chances and how tough choices can lead to new beginnings.