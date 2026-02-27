Ex-Maoists visit Chhattisgarh assembly, see democracy in action
This week, 120 former Maoists—including some top leaders—visited the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly to see democracy in action.
The group, which included 54 women, was welcomed warmly by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma.
For many, it was their first time inside the assembly after years spent outside mainstream society.
For youth, this is an example of 2nd chances
Chhattisgarh's rehab policy is changing lives: ex-Maoists now get a monthly stipend, job training, and land to start over.
Since the policy kicked in, surrenders have spiked — in one instance, 120 former Maoists visited the Assembly on Feb 27, 2026 — even as violence continues.
For young people watching from the sidelines, it's a real example of second chances and how tough choices can lead to new beginnings.