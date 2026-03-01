Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik critical after attack at home-office
Saleem Wastik, a former Muslim and outspoken YouTuber with over 28,000 subscribers, was stabbed multiple times at his office-home in Ghaziabad's Loni area on Friday, 27 February.
Two men on a motorcycle—faces hidden by helmets—carried out the attack and then escaped.
Wastik's family managed to intervene before things got even worse. He is now in critical condition at GTB Hospital in Delhi.
Police encounter 1 of the attackers
After the attack, police launched a manhunt based on an FIR filed by Wastik's son Usman, naming seven suspects.
One attacker, Zeeshan from Amroha, was killed in a police encounter on March 1.
Ten police teams are running raids across Delhi and Ghaziabad as they search for the second suspect and review CCTV footage to find more leads.
The motive is still being investigated, but Wastik's online criticism of Islam is under scrutiny.