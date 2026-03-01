Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik critical after attack at home-office

Police encounter 1 of the attackers

After the attack, police launched a manhunt based on an FIR filed by Wastik's son Usman, naming seven suspects.

One attacker, Zeeshan from Amroha, was killed in a police encounter on March 1.

Ten police teams are running raids across Delhi and Ghaziabad as they search for the second suspect and review CCTV footage to find more leads.

The motive is still being investigated, but Wastik's online criticism of Islam is under scrutiny.