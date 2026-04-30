Ex-NSG commando Sundar Fauji shot dead in Gurugram's Kasan village
India
A former NSG commando, Sundar Fauji, was shot and killed during his morning walk in Gurugram's Kasan village on Thursday morning.
Police think this was a revenge attack. Fauji had been accused of the 2018 murder of former village head Bahadur Chauhan.
Eyewitnesses heard five shots before the attackers escaped.
Police seek Rohan over revenge shooting
Fauji had just been released on parole a month ago. Now, police are looking for Rohan, Chauhan's son, who they believe is behind the shooting to avenge his father's death.
A brief video of the attack has surfaced as evidence, and officers say both suspects are still on the run.