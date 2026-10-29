Ex-Punjab Youth Congress general secretary Jagjot Singh attacked in Ludhiana
India
Jagjot Singh, who had served as general secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress, was attacked while heading home in Ludhiana with his mother and young son.
Unidentified men fired several shots and even used an ax, but despite serious injuries, Singh managed to get himself to the hospital.
Jagjot Singh suspects political motive
Singh thinks this attack is tied to old political rivalries: he told police it reminded him of a previous shooting at his house.
His mother shared how close the attackers got before opening fire.
Police are now investigating, and the incident has sparked fresh concerns about safety in Punjab.