Ex-Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut booked for black magic

Girija described eight years of abuse, saying she was forced into humiliating rituals and unnecessary medical treatments. She said she was tortured mentally and physically and forced to do many things she never wanted to.

Vinayak Raut has denied everything, calling the claims politically motivated. He and his family have applied for anticipatory bail, with a hearing set for July 23.

Meanwhile, co-accused Firoz Shaikh has been arrested, and police security for Raut has recently been withdrawn by the state.