Ex-Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut booked for black magic
Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut and eight others are facing serious charges after Girija Raut filed an FIR accusing her husband, Gitesh Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, and his family of domestic violence, financial exploitation, and black magic.
The case was registered at Thane's Kapurbawdi police station on June 10 under laws against human sacrifice and black magic.
Vinayak Raut denies abuse, seeks bail
Girija described eight years of abuse, saying she was forced into humiliating rituals and unnecessary medical treatments. She said she was tortured mentally and physically and forced to do many things she never wanted to.
Vinayak Raut has denied everything, calling the claims politically motivated. He and his family have applied for anticipatory bail, with a hearing set for July 23.
Meanwhile, co-accused Firoz Shaikh has been arrested, and police security for Raut has recently been withdrawn by the state.