Ex-TCS Nashik staffer reveals vulgar abuse, Hindu festival mockery

A former employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has leveled serious allegations against the company's Nashik office, claiming a toxic work environment. The ex-employee alleged that some team leaders abused their power, creating a hostile atmosphere for female employees. According to NDTV, she said desks meant for official work were misused to mentally and morally exploit women employees.

Allegations detailed Accused team leaders used vulgar language The employee also alleged that team leaders used vulgar language when calling women to their desks. "All the accused, especially their manner of communication, were completely vulgar. Girls were called to the TL desk and subjected to obscene language unimaginable in any professional or commercial office," she told NDTV. The ex-employee also accused one of the main accused, Tausif Attar, of making derogatory remarks about Hindu religious practices.

Religious remarks Attar questioned women's attire, religion during Hindu festivals The ex-employee alleged that Attar would question women's attire and religion during Hindu festivals. "On all festivals, when we wore saris, he would question our attire and religion," she said. She also alleged that another employee, Krishna, who used to wear a Rudraksha rosary, converted to Islam. Another employee under investigation is Nida Khan, who has now been identified as a process associate rather than an HR official.

Advertisement

Workplace conditions Employees were forced to attend weekend trips under pressure The employee further claimed that strict rules were imposed inside the TCS Nashik office in the name of security. Staff members were allegedly asked to leave their phones, bags, and lunch boxes outside the work floor. This was done to ensure that any questionable activities remained undocumented. She also named Danish and Raza as employees who allegedly organized weekend trips for young women employees who were pressured to join them.

Advertisement

Work culture Toxic and unsafe work environment at TCS Nashik office Describing the work culture at TCS Nashik, the employee said it was toxic and unsafe. She expressed relief and security after leaving the company. She also questioned how senior management could remain unaware of what she called a "parallel system" operating within the office. Police are currently probing nine complaints of mental and sexual harassment from February 2022 to March 2026.