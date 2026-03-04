Ex-Tihar officials charged with murder in gangster Gujjar's death
India
A Delhi court has charged six former Tihar Jail officials, including Narender Meena, with murder after the 2021 death of gangster Ankit Gujjar.
The case centers on a violent assault inside the jail, reportedly after Gujjar refused to pay extortion money to staff.
What started as a culpable homicide charge by the CBI was upgraded to murder, with the court pointing to both criminal force and an extortion motive.
Court highlights denial of medical help to Gujjar
Judge Sanjay Jindal emphasized how severe Gujjar's injuries were and noted that he was denied medical help after the attack.
The investigation only reached CBI after Gujjar's family pushed for an independent probe.
The court separately framed section 384 (extortion) against Narender, who allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh.