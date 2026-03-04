Ex-Tihar officials charged with murder in gangster Gujjar's death India Mar 04, 2026

A Delhi court has charged six former Tihar Jail officials, including Narender Meena, with murder after the 2021 death of gangster Ankit Gujjar.

The case centers on a violent assault inside the jail, reportedly after Gujjar refused to pay extortion money to staff.

What started as a culpable homicide charge by the CBI was upgraded to murder, with the court pointing to both criminal force and an extortion motive.