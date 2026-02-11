Ex-YSRCP minister Rambabu gets conditional bail in PPP protest case
Ambati Rambabu, senior YSRCP leader and ex-irrigation minister, was granted conditional bail after being arrested for allegedly misbehaving with police during a protest against PPP-model medical colleges in Guntur last November.
He faced charges for obstructing public servants and violating prohibitory orders, which led to his remand.
Rambabu remains in jail until February 12, 2026
Rambabu's bail, set by a Guntur court on February 11, 2026, requires a ₹10,000 bond, two sureties, no witness tampering, and biweekly check-ins.
Despite this win for his camp, he remains in Rajahmundry Central Jail until at least February 12, 2026 due to ongoing judicial remand.
Even with legal hurdles and the Andhra Pradesh High Court beginning to hear petitions to quash 35 FIRs, Rambabu remains a senior YSRCP leader and a key face of the YSRCP.