Ex-YSRCP minister Rambabu gets conditional bail in PPP protest case

Rambabu remains in jail until February 12, 2026

Rambabu's bail, set by a Guntur court on February 11, 2026, requires a ₹10,000 bond, two sureties, no witness tampering, and biweekly check-ins.

Despite this win for his camp, he remains in Rajahmundry Central Jail until at least February 12, 2026 due to ongoing judicial remand.

Even with legal hurdles and the Andhra Pradesh High Court beginning to hear petitions to quash 35 FIRs, Rambabu remains a senior YSRCP leader and a key face of the YSRCP.