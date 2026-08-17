Jharkhand government cancels JSSC CGL exam after 24-day protest
What's the story
The Jharkhand government has canceled the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced this decision on Monday, scrapping all recruitment activities done through TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL), according to India Today. This comes after a 24-day protest by job aspirants in Ranchi, who had threatened to gherao the Chief Minister's residence if their demands weren't met by August 18.
Investigation announcement
CM Soren announces investigation into irregularities since 2014
CM Soren also announced a detailed investigation into all irregularities since 2014.
He reportedly said, "Addressing all aspects of the issue, we have decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL, including the examinations conducted, the results published, the candidates selected or who participated, and all other activities carried out by TDPL."
The Chief Minister emphasized that both sides had valid concerns and stressed transparency in future reforms.
Ongoing protests
Student leader says demand for CBI probe continues
Despite the announcement, student leader Piyush Kumar said their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe continues.
"This is just the first step," he was quoted as saying, adding that while they celebrated this milestone, their struggle would continue until all demands are met.
The protests were led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch and had entered their 24th day on Monday.
Reform commitment
Jharkhand government promises transparent recruitment process
The Jharkhand government has promised to reform the examination system transparently.
Soren mentioned that the government has established a portal to receive students' grievances. The complaints submitted through this portal will be shared with the expert team investigating the issue.
Amitabh Kaushal has been appointed to lead this reform initiative.
CM Soren reiterated the government's commitment to resolving these issues and strengthening the recruitment process in light of recent irregularities.