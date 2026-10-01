Candidates paid lakhs for favorable KPSC exam selections, ED finds

Part of the money was collected in advance through cash and bank transfers, while other candidates were made to sign blank checks and promissory notes for the unpaid balance of their bribes.

Some of these documents were recovered during searches and seized as part of the investigation.

The agency is probing the alleged manipulation of KPSC examination for 400 veterinary officer posts, with multiple FIRs registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions relating to cheating, forgery and use of forged documents.