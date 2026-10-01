Candidates paid lakhs for favorable KPSC exam selections, ED finds
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unearthed a massive bribery scam involving the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). Candidates allegedly paid lakhs of rupees for favorable selection in the veterinary officers recruitment examination and were later made to sign over blank checks and promissory notes to secure the unpaid balance, the ED said. Initially, candidates were asked to pay around ₹80 lakh each, but this was later reduced to between ₹30 lakh and ₹40 lakh.
Payment details
Blank cheques, promissory notes recovered
Part of the money was collected in advance through cash and bank transfers, while other candidates were made to sign blank checks and promissory notes for the unpaid balance of their bribes.
Some of these documents were recovered during searches and seized as part of the investigation.
The agency is probing the alleged manipulation of KPSC examination for 400 veterinary officer posts, with multiple FIRs registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions relating to cheating, forgery and use of forged documents.
Arrests made
Kannale, Gangwar accused of arranging leaked question paper
The investigation has zeroed in on Basavaraj Kannale and Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar.
The ED alleged that Kannale and his associates arranged for candidates to receive a leaked question paper with correct answers in exchange for illegal gratification.
The agency said Kannale obtained access to the paper through Gangwar, who was KPSC controller of examinations at the time.
Officials arrested
Both accused in custody
Kannale was arrested on September 17 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and was remanded to 14 days' custody by a special PMLA court.
Gangwar was arrested a day later and also remanded to 14 days' custody.
The ED has traced a bank account of one Om Lakshmi Souharda Sahakari Sangha Niyamitha in Bidar, which it said received some money related to the alleged illegal gratification.