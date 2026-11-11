Excise Department reports Delhi liquor sales rise 13%, ₹589.17cr
Delhi just saw a 13% jump in liquor sales during the two weeks before Diwali 2026, pulling in ₹589.17 crore and selling 3.31 crore bottles, up from last year's 2.96 crore.
The Excise Department shared these provisional numbers, showing just how much festive spirit was flowing this season.
Diwali eve ₹79.25cr, 2026 total ₹792.52cr
On Diwali eve alone, people bought 40.45 lakh bottles, bringing in ₹79.25 crore, way up from last year's ₹63.40 crore and 34.70 lakh bottles on the same day.
This fits into a bigger trend for 2026, with total liquor revenue for the year reaching ₹792.52 crore (almost 25% more than in 2025).
Four government corporations, 700+ liquor stores
All these sales are managed by four government corporations running over 700 liquor stores across the city, a reminder of how big a role alcohol plays in Delhi's festive economy every year!