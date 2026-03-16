Excise policy case: Kejriwal, Sisodia get time to respond
India
The Delhi High Court has given former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 others until April 5 to respond to the CBI's appeal challenging their discharge in the excise policy case.
The trial court had earlier let them off, saying there was not enough evidence for a case.
All eyes on April 6
This case has big political stakes: CBI says the trial court ignored key evidence and rushed the decision.
Kejriwal even tried to get his hearing moved, worried about fairness, but that was denied.
Now, with both sides pushing hard and a detailed review coming up on April 6, all eyes are on what happens next for these high-profile leaders.