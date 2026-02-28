India urges restraint, prioritization of civilian safety in Iran-Gulf crisis

India has expressed grave concern over the fast-changing situation in West Asia, especially in Iran and the Gulf region. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is closely watching the developments and their impact on regional peace and stability. "India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritize civilian safety," MEA said.

Diplomatic stance Peaceful engagement through dialogue only way forward: India India has stressed that peaceful engagement through dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward. The country also reiterated its commitment to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, in line with international law and the UN Charter. This comes after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran as part of "Operation Epic Fury," a series of pre-emptive attacks.

National security What about Indians in Gulf, Iran? The MEA has also emphasized the need to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian nationals in the region. In light of recent events, India issued advisories to its citizens in Iran, Israel, and several Gulf countries. Indian missions across Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait have urged citizens to remain cautious and follow local authorities' updates.

Advertisement