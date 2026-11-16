'Nobody safe' in this expanding battle space: Defense chief warns 

General Subramani highlighted three key factors determining future conflicts: changing economics of warfare, increasing contest for technological superiority, and expanding battle space.

He said the line between front and rear areas is blurring as industries, networks, power centers, and citizens become potential targets.

"If I look at three aspects which are increasingly important today, these are first, the changing economics of warfare, two, increasing contest for technological superiority, and three, the expanding battle space," he said.