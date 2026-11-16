'Nobody safe' in this expanding battle space: Defense chief warns
What's the story
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani has said that artificial intelligence (AI), satellite-based intelligence, and mass-produced drones are changing the face of modern warfare. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi on Monday, he said the entire geographical expanse of a nation is now a potential battlefield, making "nobody safe" in this expanding battle space.
Key factors
Expanding battle space, technological superiority changing warfare
General Subramani highlighted three key factors determining future conflicts: changing economics of warfare, increasing contest for technological superiority, and expanding battle space.
He said the line between front and rear areas is blurring as industries, networks, power centers, and citizens become potential targets.
"If I look at three aspects which are increasingly important today, these are first, the changing economics of warfare, two, increasing contest for technological superiority, and three, the expanding battle space," he said.
Warfare economics
Inexpensive weapons can overwhelm sophisticated defenses
The CDS explained that inexpensive weapons like drones can overwhelm sophisticated defense systems.
"If you are using a million-dollar missile to counter $2500 or $3000 drone, then the economics of warfare are likely to go increasingly against you. We have seen the US deplete its Patriot missiles at a rapid rate, and that replenishment is going to take years to make. Therefore, the importance of the ability to make cheap, affordable mass equipment, along with having sophisticated equipment," he said.
Technological superiority
Technological control vital for countries' strength
On technological superiority, General Raja Subramani said controlling AI, data, and critical minerals is vital for countries to maintain their economic and military strength. He cited the US-China rivalry in this regard.
"Point number two, there is...increasing contest for technological control, whether it be AI, whether it be data, whether it be critical minerals."
"Any country which needs to be economically...militarily strong, needs to control the critical technology that underpins its economic superiority as well as military capability," he said.
Conflict insights
Lessons from ongoing wars
He drew lessons from ongoing conflicts like Russia-Ukraine and US-Israel-Iran.
He said future warfare would require mass-produced equipment, rapid technological adaptation, industrial capacity, and resilient supply chains.
"Five key determinants, if I look at these wars, are firstly mass. It is not enough only to have sophisticated weapons. They have to increasingly be combined with cheap, mass-produced drones...equipment."
He also cautioned against assuming future wars would be short and swift, stressing the need for countries to prepare for prolonged conflicts.
Space significance
Space-based capabilities and their impact on warfare
The CDS emphasized the importance of space-based capabilities, citing satellite imagery and AI-assisted intelligence's role in precision strikes.
"......the importance of space has been aptly demonstrated in the Ukraine-Russia war or even in the US-Iran war, where, because of the ability to have information from space and using AI, the United States was able to strike...Iranian targets with precision," he said.
"At the same time...we can now see that with Chinese help through satellites... Iranians are...able to target US bases."