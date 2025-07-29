Next Article
'Expected PM to mention victims': Wife of slain soldier
Aishanya Dwivedi, whose husband was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, shared her disappointment that Prime Minister Modi didn't mention the victims in his recent speech.
She told ANI, "I expected the Prime Minister to mention the 26 victims... but he didn't," and said she appreciated Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi for acknowledging them.
A bit of solace
After the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting Pakistani airbases—a move PM Modi defended in Parliament as a necessary response.
For Aishanya, knowing that three of the terrorists were killed by the army offered a bit of solace, but she said it doesn't take away from her ongoing pain or sense of loss.