CM Yogi Adityanath blends tradition with sports on Nag Panchami India Jul 29, 2025

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked Nag Panchami by blending tradition and sports.

He called the festival—a day when people offer milk to snakes—a way to honor all life and keep balance on Earth.

Alongside the rituals at Gorakhnath temple, he celebrated state wrestling champs and pointed out how UP's sports scene is growing, especially in rural areas.