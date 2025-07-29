Next Article
CM Yogi Adityanath blends tradition with sports on Nag Panchami
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked Nag Panchami by blending tradition and sports.
He called the festival—a day when people offer milk to snakes—a way to honor all life and keep balance on Earth.
Alongside the rituals at Gorakhnath temple, he celebrated state wrestling champs and pointed out how UP's sports scene is growing, especially in rural areas.
UP's rural sports scene is buzzing
UP is making big moves for young athletes—over 500 international medalists have landed government jobs, thanks to new support programs.
More than 20,000 village panchayats now have sports grounds, giving local talent a real shot.
It's not just about winning medals; it's about building a culture where sports help shape healthier, more disciplined lives across the state.