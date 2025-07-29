Next Article
Tripura: Class 12 student dies by suicide after teacher's rebuke
A Class 12 student in Sonapur, South Tripura district, tragically passed away after reportedly being humiliated by her teacher over a Biology paper.
The Chief Minister has ordered an official investigation, and the case has triggered strong reactions across the state.
Committee formed to probe incident
A special three-member committee is looking into what led to the student's death and will share their findings soon.
Meanwhile, local leader Sudip Roy Barman stepped in to help the grieving family with last rites expenses.
The incident has put a spotlight on how students are treated at school and could potentially raise important questions about mental health support for young people.