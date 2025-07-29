#ThisDayThatYear: Couple gifts ₹19L house to Tirupati temple
On July 29, 2025, T Kanaka Durga Prasad and T Sunitha Devi from Hyderabad donated their ₹19 lakh house to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.
Inspired by a similar gesture from late IRS officer YVSS Bhaskar Rao, they signed over their property to the temple trust, hoping their act would support something meaningful.
The couple handed the house documents directly to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages what's known as the world's richest Hindu temple.
Just days earlier, Rao had gifted property worth ₹3 crore and ₹66 lakh in cash to TTD trusts that fund spiritual, educational, and charity projects.
Donations like these help keep the temple's community programs running strong—and show how individual choices can have a lasting impact.