ThisDayThatYear: Couple gifts ₹19L house to Tirupati temple

The couple handed the house documents directly to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages what's known as the world's richest Hindu temple.

Just days earlier, Rao had gifted property worth ₹3 crore and ₹66 lakh in cash to TTD trusts that fund spiritual, educational, and charity projects.

Donations like these help keep the temple's community programs running strong—and show how individual choices can have a lasting impact.