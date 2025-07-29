LeT terrorists behind Pahalgam massacre gunned down in Kashmir India Jul 29, 2025

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists—Suleman (aka Faizal Jatt), Hamza Afghani, and Zibran—were killed near Dachigam National Park in Kashmir on July 29, 2025.

The group had crossed over from Pakistan about three years ago and is believed to be behind the April Pahalgam attack that left 26 civilians dead.

Suleman was also linked to a deadly assault in Ganderbal last year.