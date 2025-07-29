LeT terrorists behind Pahalgam massacre gunned down in Kashmir
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists—Suleman (aka Faizal Jatt), Hamza Afghani, and Zibran—were killed near Dachigam National Park in Kashmir on July 29, 2025.
The group had crossed over from Pakistan about three years ago and is believed to be behind the April Pahalgam attack that left 26 civilians dead.
Suleman was also linked to a deadly assault in Ganderbal last year.
Forensic tests matched weapons to crime scenes
After the Pahalgam tragedy, security agencies tracked wireless signals leading them to Dachigam's dense forests.
A combined team of Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police launched "Operation Mahadev," eventually cornering and killing all three militants.
Forensic tests matched their weapons to the crime scenes and Pakistani voter IDs confirmed their identities.
Two locals were also arrested for helping hide the terrorists near the attack site, thanks to teamwork among agencies.