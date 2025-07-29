Punjab man kills son over fan argument during birthday celebration
In Mallewal village, Punjab, a family birthday celebration turned tragic when a disagreement over a pedestal fan led to a fatal attack.
Jagpal Singh, 35, asked his father Malkeet Singh, 65, to switch off the fan since it didn't have a safety mesh and could hurt the kids.
Later that night, after things had seemed to calm down, Malkeet—allegedly drunk—entered Jagpal's room and attacked him with a sickle-like tool.
Jagpal was rushed to hospital but didn't survive.
Investigation underway, family demands justice
Police have filed a murder case against Malkeet based on family statements. Investigators are looking into whether he was intoxicated at the time and gathering more details about what happened.
Jagpal leaves behind his wife and two young sons. His mother said her husband "destroyed their family with his own hands," and relatives are demanding justice as the investigation continues.