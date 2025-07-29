Next Article
Delhi's dog bites soar to 91,000 in 2023
Delhi is seeing a big jump in dog bite cases, with hospitals like Safdarjung reporting over 91,000 incidents this year (2023)—way up from previous years.
Most victims are kids and older people, raising real worries about rabies spreading in the city.
Rabies risk is high for kids under 10
Rabies can be deadly once symptoms show up.
Doctors stress that if a dog bite breaks the skin, you should get medical help within 24 hours for cleaning and vaccination.
Kids under 10 face the highest risks if bitten.
SC asks Chief Justice Gavai to take action
With numbers climbing fast, the Supreme Court has asked Chief Justice B R Gavai to take action on this issue.
The move highlights growing concern about safety for Delhi's most vulnerable residents.
