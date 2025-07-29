Next Article
Uttar Pradesh: 9 kanwariyas injured in truck-pickup collision
Early Tuesday morning, a truck crashed into a pickup carrying 16 kanwariyas (Hindu pilgrims) on the Bhiskuri-Atari highway in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.
Nine devotees were hurt in the accident, which happened around 4am.
Police have registered it as a road traffic incident and are looking into what caused the collision.
All kanwariyas discharged after treatment
The nine injured kanwariyas were quickly taken to the district hospital, given first aid, and discharged later that day. Thankfully, doctors say everyone is now stable.
Police have seized the truck involved and are continuing their investigation to figure out exactly how things went wrong.