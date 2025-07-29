Jaipur: Policeman on DCM Bairwa's security detail killed in accident
A police constable, Ramavatar Bunkar, who was part of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa's security team, lost his life in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday.
He and fellow constable Manoj were on their way to join the DCM's official program in Bharatpur when the crash happened on MI Road, Jaipur.
Manoj injured, being treated
Bunkar died after sustaining injuries, while Manoj was injured and is now being treated at SMS Trauma Centre.
DCM Bairwa visited the hospital to check on his team and later shared his condolences online, calling Bunkar's passing an "irreparable loss" for everyone who knew him.
Bunkar was responsible for keeping the Deputy CM safe
Bunkar was responsible for helping keep the Deputy CM safe during public duties—a role that comes with real risks.
This incident is a tough reminder of what law enforcement officers face every day, especially when protecting public figures.