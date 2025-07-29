Next Article
KMC makes it mandatory to ask questions in Bengali
Kolkata's city council (KMC) just made it a rule—questions at their monthly meetings have to be asked in Bengali.
Announced by Chairperson Mala Roy on July 29, this move is all about protecting local language and culture, especially as some worry about Bengali getting sidelined in states run by the BJP.
It all started when a councilor recently asked something in English during a session, which didn't sit well with Roy.
She quickly pushed for Bengali to be used for all official discussions, echoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call for more Bengali in public life.
The decision also nods to Bengal's long history of standing up for its language—think back to the historic 1952 Language Movement.