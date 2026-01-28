Experience India's diversity at 'Bharat Parv 2026'
India
Bharat Parv 2026 is back at the Red Fort lawns and Gyan Path in Delhi, running from January 26 to 31.
It's a free festival packed with Republic Day tableaux, live performances from artists across India, and bands from the armed forces—basically a crash course in everything vibrant about Indian culture.
Why should you check it out?
If you're into food, music, or just want to see what makes each state unique, this is your spot.
There are over 40 creative tableaux, dozens of dance and music shows, street plays, quizzes, painting contests—even DIY corners and kids' zones.
Plus: food stalls dishing out flavors from every corner of India.
Open 5pm to 9pm on 26 January and noon to 9pm from 27 to 31 January—no tickets needed!