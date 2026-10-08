Expert panel wants all new Delhi-NCR cars electric by 2030
Big changes are coming to Delhi-NCR roads: an expert panel wants every new car sold here to be electric by 2030.
The plan is to start with 20% EVs by 2027, then make the full switch three years later, all in an effort to tackle the region's stubborn winter air pollution.
Panel recommends scrappage and incentives
The recommendations match up with Delhi's push for more electric vehicles, including phasing out older gasoline and diesel models: BS1, BS2, and BS3 vehicles could be scrapped right away, and BS4s by 2030.
To help everyone make the jump, financial incentives are on the table for buying or converting vehicles.
Automakers had opposed the electrification mandates when they were proposed by the Delhi government ahead of the new EV policy, but these new suggestions aim to make the transition smoother for everyone.