Expert panel wants all new Delhi-NCR cars electric by 2030

The recommendations match up with Delhi's push for more electric vehicles, including phasing out older gasoline and diesel models: BS1, BS2, and BS3 vehicles could be scrapped right away, and BS4s by 2030.

To help everyone make the jump, financial incentives are on the table for buying or converting vehicles.

Automakers had opposed the electrification mandates when they were proposed by the Delhi government ahead of the new EV policy, but these new suggestions aim to make the transition smoother for everyone.