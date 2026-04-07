Expert teams investigate deaths of 5 children in Lasadiya, Rajasthan
India
Five young children in Rajasthan's Lasadiya region, all between two and four years old, died after coming down with a fever earlier this month.
The government has acted, sending expert medical teams to determine what happened and to make sure it does not spread.
CM Bhajanlal Sharma orders urgent probe
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has told officials to get to the bottom of these deaths quickly and keep other children safe.
Health teams are screening local villages, running mosquito control measures such as fogging, and making sure any sick children get immediate care or hospital treatment if needed.
Officials say next steps will depend on what the experts determine.