Experts flagged Kalladi tunnel site in Wayanad as risky
India
Experts had flagged the area as risky due to heavy rains and poor drainage after repeated warnings about unstable slopes were overlooked, and past landslides here in 2019 and 2024 highlight the vulnerability of the Kalladi tunnel site in Wayanad, Kerala.
SEAC urged urgent fixes after inspection
A joint site inspection last month found widening cracks, earth slumps, and blocked drains around the tunnel project.
The state's expert committee (SEAC) kept urging for urgent fixes and a proper study on how tunneling could make things worse.
The joint inspection report also pushed for better drainage upkeep and pausing work during heavy rain, warning that ignoring these steps could lead to more disasters.