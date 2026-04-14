Experts warn El Nino could weaken India's summer monsoon
India
Big weather alert: Experts say a strong El Nino might be on the way, and that usually means less rain for India's crucial summer monsoon.
The India Meteorological Department is already predicting below-normal rainfall from June to September, which could impact everything from farming to water supplies.
Since 1980, about 70% of El Nino years have led to weak monsoons here.
El Nino exceptions include 1997
Looking back, seven out of 13 recent El Nino years saw poor rainfall in India.
But it's not always a sure thing: 1997 had a strong El Nino but normal rains thanks to helpful ocean conditions nearby.