Experts warn El Nino could weaken India's summer monsoon India Apr 14, 2026

Big weather alert: Experts say a strong El Nino might be on the way, and that usually means less rain for India's crucial summer monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department is already predicting below-normal rainfall from June to September, which could impact everything from farming to water supplies.

Since 1980, about 70% of El Nino years have led to weak monsoons here.