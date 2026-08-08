Rotten meat, vegetables, fungus found during Bengaluru 5-star hotel raids

Some hotels were also found mixing vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods, violating mandatory Food Safety and Standards Authority of India labeling rules.

The inspections led to major food seizures across several five-star hotels.

At The Lalit Ashok (Annex South), officials seized 76kg of meat and 200kg of vegetables, along with 32 liters of expired milk.

Shangri-La Bengaluru had 15kg of meat seized, while Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru had a seizure of 19kg of meat.