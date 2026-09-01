Lay's, Maggi...: FDA seizes expired, mislabeled food items worth ₹75L
What's the story
A massive food-safety operation in Navi Mumbai has exposed a racket where manufacturing and expiry dates of packaged food products were tampered with. The operation was conducted by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in collaboration with the Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Among the seized items were brands such as Lay's, Kurkure, Maggi, Knorr, Rasoi, Hellmann's, Thums Up, and Limca.
Product details
These packaged foods were recovered during the operation
The seized products included Lay's Classic Salted, Magic Masala, Spanish Tangy Tomato, Sizzling Hot and Lemon Chilli variants.
Several Kurkure products were also found, including Masala Munch, Red Chilli Chataka, Naughty Tomato, Solid Masti, Green Chutney, Schezwan Chutney, Puffcorn, Yummy Cheese.
Other packaged foods recovered during the operation included Maggi Masala Atta Noodles, Fun Flips, Knorr Mushroom Soup, Rasoi curry pastes, Hellmann's mayonnaise, Thums Up, and Limca.
Operation details
Dates on food packaging were being removed or overwritten
The operation was carried out between August 24 and August 29 at Sadhana Enterprises in Turbhe TTC Industrial Area.
The raid was based on a tip-off received by the police's central crime branch.
During the operation, officials discovered that dates printed on food packaging were being removed or overwritten using inkjet printers, thinners, and specially prepared stickers to erase or cover original manufacturing information.
Label tampering
Labels carrying nutritional content were also removed
FDA officials also allegedly found that labels carrying information about ingredients and nutritional content were being removed and replaced with new stickers.
The warehouse was secured by police and food-safety officials during the operation, with security cordons placed around the premises.
Besides Mumbai, export-import companies from Delhi and Noida are also involved in this racket.
Seizure value
Declared value of seized items is ₹75,21,269
The FDA said 8,442 cartons linked to 10 exporter companies were seized during the operation. The declared value of these items was ₹75,21,269.
An additional quantity of unlabeled stock and expired food products worth about ₹30,600 was recovered directly from the premises.
The total value of seized material stood at about ₹75 lakh, according to FDA officials.