Explained: Why India has banned jute products from entering land

Impact on trade and relations

Jute is a big deal for both countries—think packaging, textiles, and everyday goods.

Most of these products used to cross the border by land, so this ban could shake up trade and make things tougher for industries relying on cheap jute.

India says it wants to stop smuggling and unfair trade, but with recent diplomatic tensions (including comments by Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus), this step might make relations even trickier.

For young people watching regional politics or interested in business trends, this is one to keep an eye on.