Explained: Why India is diverting rivers after suspending Indus treaty

Impacts and international response

This shift means India is taking more control over its water resources just as climate pressures and regional tensions rise.

The move could impact millions in both countries: while Indian states may gain more reliable water access, Pakistan faces risks to its farming and cities.

With elections coming up in 2029, the government is also highlighting these projects to show local benefits.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has called this decision a treaty breach and asked the World Bank to step in—so this isn't just about rivers; it's reshaping how South Asia handles shared resources.