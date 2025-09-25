Explained: Why India is diverting rivers after suspending Indus treaty
India has suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, citing national security concerns and development priorities, with references to terrorism in public statements.
Now, the government is quickly moving ahead with major river-diversion projects—like a new tunnel linking the Beas and Indus rivers, and a long canal to connect Beas with the Ganga Canal—to boost water supply for states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir.
Impacts and international response
This shift means India is taking more control over its water resources just as climate pressures and regional tensions rise.
The move could impact millions in both countries: while Indian states may gain more reliable water access, Pakistan faces risks to its farming and cities.
With elections coming up in 2029, the government is also highlighting these projects to show local benefits.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has called this decision a treaty breach and asked the World Bank to step in—so this isn't just about rivers; it's reshaping how South Asia handles shared resources.