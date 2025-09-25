Next Article
Kerala launches insurance scheme for NRKs, students abroad
Kerala just announced NORKA Care, a new insurance scheme for Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) and Keralite students abroad.
Launching under NORKA Roots on November 1, it offers ₹5 lakh health insurance and ₹10 lakh accident coverage to anyone with a NORKA ID card.
Affordable premiums, no waiting period even for pre-existing conditions
NORKA Care keeps things simple—affordable premiums, no waiting period even for pre-existing conditions, and cashless treatment at over 16,000 hospitals across India (500 in Kerala).
Right now it's India-only but there are plans to expand to GCC countries.
Registration is open globally until October 22, so NRKs can sign up easily and get covered.