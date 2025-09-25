Next Article
India to produce AK-203 assault rifles in UP
India is gearing up to produce AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh, teaming up with Russia for the project.
Announced by Prime Minister Modi at the UP International Trade Show, this step is part of the "Make in India" push to boost self-reliance and cut down on defense imports.
Modi envisions a self-reliant India by 2047
Modi spotlighted UP's growing role in defense—it's already building BrahMos missiles and now has a new defense corridor.
The goal? A fully self-reliant India by 2047, when the nation turns 100 as an independent country.
The AK-203 will add reliable firepower and help strengthen India's own manufacturing game.