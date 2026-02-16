Explained: Why Kerala's Western Ghats are drying out in February

Invasive plants, climate change at play

Invasive plants like Senna spectabilis and Lantana camara are making things worse by hogging water and pushing out native species, which speeds up the drying process.

Even though there haven't been any major fires yet, forest teams are clearing undergrowth just in case.

With climate change, rising temperatures and an early heatwave, protecting these forests is getting tougher—and way more urgent.