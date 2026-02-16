Explained: Why Kerala's Western Ghats are drying out in February
India
Kerala's Western Ghats are drying out much earlier than usual this February, with temperatures jumping from 25°C to 35°C in a single day—weather that usually shows up in late March.
Less rain has made this the driest February in over a decade, leading to more forest fire incidents and early leaf fall piling up on the forest floor.
Invasive plants, climate change at play
Invasive plants like Senna spectabilis and Lantana camara are making things worse by hogging water and pushing out native species, which speeds up the drying process.
Even though there haven't been any major fires yet, forest teams are clearing undergrowth just in case.
With climate change, rising temperatures and an early heatwave, protecting these forests is getting tougher—and way more urgent.