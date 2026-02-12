Explainer: How indoor air pollution is affecting our health
Indoor air pollution is a serious but often ignored threat in India, causing 400,000-550,000 premature deaths annually.
While everyone talks about outdoor smog, the real danger often lurks inside homes—especially where wood or dung chullahs are used for cooking.
These traditional fuels pump out way more harmful particles than kerosene or LPG stoves, and levels regularly shoot past safe limits.
Why the focus on women and kids?
Women and kids face the brunt since they spend more time near cooking fires.
Breathing this smoke can lead to coughing, eye irritation, COPD in women, and even delayed child development or low birth weight.
Older adults aren't spared either—there's a higher chance of heart issues and cognitive problems.
Despite these risks, many families stick with solid fuels because cleaner options just aren't affordable for everyone.
Need for awareness
Indoor air pollution isn't just about smoky kitchens—it quietly affects millions of lives each year.
For women and children especially, understanding this hidden crisis is key to pushing for safer homes and healthier futures across India.