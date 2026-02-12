Explainer: How indoor air pollution is affecting our health India Feb 12, 2026

Indoor air pollution is a serious but often ignored threat in India, causing 400,000-550,000 premature deaths annually.

While everyone talks about outdoor smog, the real danger often lurks inside homes—especially where wood or dung chullahs are used for cooking.

These traditional fuels pump out way more harmful particles than kerosene or LPG stoves, and levels regularly shoot past safe limits.