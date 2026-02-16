Explainer: How Shahpur Kandi dam will help India beat Pakistan
India
The long-delayed Shahpur Kandi dam on the Jammu & Kashmir-Punjab border is finally expected to be done by March 31, 2026.
This project is all about stopping extra Ravi River water from flowing into Pakistan, especially after the government suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in response to a terror attack last year.
Dam will help Punjab generate hydropower
Once running, the dam will help drought-hit areas like Kathua and Samba get much-needed water and boost irrigation for over 37,000 hectares across Punjab and J&K.
It'll also let Punjab generate 206 MW of hydropower—pretty big for clean energy.
As J&K's Water Resources Minister put it, this project is crucial for local farmers and communities who've waited decades for real progress.