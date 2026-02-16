Explainer: How Shahpur Kandi dam will help India beat Pakistan

Dam will help Punjab generate hydropower

Once running, the dam will help drought-hit areas like Kathua and Samba get much-needed water and boost irrigation for over 37,000 hectares across Punjab and J&K.

It'll also let Punjab generate 206 MW of hydropower—pretty big for clean energy.

As J&K's Water Resources Minister put it, this project is crucial for local farmers and communities who've waited decades for real progress.