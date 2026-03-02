Explainer: Travel insurance coverage for stranded passengers amid Middle East crisis

With the US-Israel-Iran conflict shutting down major Middle East airspaces in late February-early March 2026, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) estimated about 20,200 passengers in the UAE were affected by rescheduling and found themselves stranded and scrambling to understand what their travel insurance really covers during such chaos.

What's the verdict on claims? Delay or trip-interruption benefits may be admissible if the policy was purchased before the event became a 'known circumstance.'

But here's the catch: almost all plans have "war exclusion" clauses—so claims tied directly to war or military action are usually denied.

As Sarita Joshi from Probus Insurance puts it, "Claims may be admissible provided the policy was purchased before the event became a 'known circumstance.'"

Stuck in the UAE? Here's some good news If you're stuck in the UAE right now, there's some relief: local authorities like the GCAA and Abu Dhabi DCT are stepping in with free accommodation, meals, and even hotel reimbursements for those affected by flight disruptions.

Next time you travel, consider CFAR or IFAR upgrades For extra peace of mind next time you travel, look at Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) or Interrupt For Any Reason (IFAR) upgrades.

They let you cancel or cut short a trip—even if it's just because of safety worries—and get back 50-75% of your costs.

Just know these add-ons cost more and need to be bought early.