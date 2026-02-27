Explainer: What is Modi government's 'Samudra Manthan' project India Feb 27, 2026

As of February 2026, the government is preparing to launch Mission Samudra Manthan and cabinet notes are under preparation; no PM announcement date is given in the source.

"Samudra Manthan," a major push to find oil and gas in India's deep seas, like the Krishna-Godavari and Mumbai Offshore regions.

The goal? Rely less on imported energy and tap into what's under our own waters.