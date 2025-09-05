Explainer: Why Punjab-Haryana water-sharing dispute is in news again
Punjab is standing firm against releasing extra water from the Bhakra Reservoir, even as warnings about possible floods grow louder.
Back in April 2024, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) suggested letting out more water to Haryana to keep rising reservoir levels in check before the monsoon hit.
But Punjab pushed back, saying Haryana had already used its share.
Why the deadlock
Things got trickier when early monsoon rains arrived on June 29, pushing reservoir levels even higher by July 1 and raising real concerns about flooding.
Despite BBMB officials stressing that lowering the water level is crucial for safety—and with weather experts predicting more rain than usual—Punjab hasn't budged.
This standoff isn't new; disputes over sharing Bhakra Dam's water between Punjab and Haryana have been highlighting just how tough it can be for states to work together on shared resources.