Explosion on Punjab freight track sparks security worries
A blast hit a newly built railway line near Sirhind late on January 23, damaging the track and a freight engine just days before Republic Day.
Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt—safety officer Anil Sharma had only minor injuries and is okay now.
Deputy Inspector General Nanak Singh confirmed the explosion happened near Khanpur crossing, raising concerns about safety in the run-up to national celebrations.
What's happening now?
Police and railway teams quickly sealed off the area, suspecting explosives were used.
Repair crews worked overnight to get trains moving again by morning.
The National Investigation Agency has been informed, and a first information report has been registered in connection with the blast.
With Republic Day coming up, Punjab is already under tight security in the run up to January 26.