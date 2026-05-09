External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Brian Lara in Trinidad India May 09, 2026

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar caught up with West Indies cricket icon Brian Lara during his official visit to Trinidad and Tobago.

Jaishankar shared a photo calling Lara "With the one and only @BrianLara," making the meeting a highlight of his Caribbean tour, which also included stops in Jamaica and Suriname.