External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Brian Lara in Trinidad
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar caught up with West Indies cricket icon Brian Lara during his official visit to Trinidad and Tobago.
Jaishankar shared a photo calling Lara "With the one and only @BrianLara," making the meeting a highlight of his Caribbean tour, which also included stops in Jamaica and Suriname.
Jaishankar meets PM Persad-Bissessar, donates laptops
Jaishankar's trip wasn't just about famous faces: he met Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to talk about teaming up on tourism, renewable energy, development cooperation, and traditional medicine.
They also handed out Made-in-India laptops to local schoolkids, showing India's focus on building real connections in the region.