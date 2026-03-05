Extreme UV levels in Bengaluru this week: What's the risk
Bengaluru's UV index spiked to 13-14 this week, even though temperatures are a moderate 32-33°C.
Forecasts show these extreme UV levels (12-15) persisting into mid-March (around March 6-12), putting everyone at higher risk for sunburn and heat-related issues.
UV index above 8 is dangerous
A UV index above 8 is considered dangerous and can cause sunburn in short periods.
High UV, combined with rising temperatures, can accelerate dehydration; it can also cause eye damage and increase the risk of skin cancer.
People outdoors are especially vulnerable right now.
How to protect yourself from UV rays?
Protect yourself by wearing full-sleeved cotton clothes, wide-brim hats, and sunglasses with UV protection.
Don't skip high-SPF sunscreen!
Try to avoid being outside between 11am and 3pm when the sun is strongest.
Schools and offices may consider limiting outdoor activities during these hours.