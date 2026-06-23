The fire broke out on the second floor

Eyewitnesses recount desperate escapes as 15 die in Lucknow fire

By Snehil Singh 10:11 am Jun 23, 202610:11 am

What's the story

A devastating fire at a commercial complex in Lucknow has claimed the lives of 15 people, mostly young students and professionals. The incident took place at an animation training center in Aliganj's Sector D. The fire broke out on the second floor of the three-story building, which housed the Learning Space coaching center and Head Hopper Studio. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with thick black smoke filling the upper floors of the building.