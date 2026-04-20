Facial recognition at Tirumala Tirupati helps arrest Ram Vinayak Kajewad India Apr 20, 2026

Facial recognition at Andhra Pradesh's famous Tirumala Tirupati Temple played a key role in catching Ram Vinayak Kajewad, who was wanted for the murder of six-year-old Awez.

Kajewad and Basrin Mehboob Shaikh allegedly killed Awez because they thought he was getting in the way of their relationship.

After the crime, Kajewad tried to disappear, but police used an AI-based facial recognition system and cameras installed across the city to track him down and arrest him on April 17.