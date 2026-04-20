Facial recognition at Tirumala Tirupati helps arrest Ram Vinayak Kajewad
Facial recognition at Andhra Pradesh's famous Tirumala Tirupati Temple played a key role in catching Ram Vinayak Kajewad, who was wanted for the murder of six-year-old Awez.
Kajewad and Basrin Mehboob Shaikh allegedly killed Awez because they thought he was getting in the way of their relationship.
After the crime, Kajewad tried to disappear, but police used an AI-based facial recognition system and cameras installed across the city to track him down and arrest him on April 17.
Autopsy shows injuries, AI tracks Kajewad
The investigation took a turn when an autopsy showed Awez did not die of natural causes as claimed: he had injuries that raised red flags.
Police arrested Shaikh first, then followed call records that pointed them toward Tirupati.
The temple's AI system tracked Kajewad's movements, even showing where he got off a train early, helping officers quickly find him across state lines.
This case is a real example of how smart tech can help solve tough crimes.