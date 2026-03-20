Facial recognition, QR codes to revamp Delhi railway station
Big changes are coming to New Delhi Railway Station with some measures expected to be implemented ahead of the Diwali and Chhath festival rush later this year.
To keep things safer and more organized, the Railways will soon roll out AI-powered cameras and QR code entry, moves that may later be rolled out to other stations — initially within the North Zone and then to other parts of the country.
Safety 1st with new tech
60 facial recognition cameras are being added at the gates, plus 200 smart cameras to spot anything unusual on platforms or in busy areas.
During rush hours, two drones will keep an eye from above, and a control room team will be ready to respond fast if something seems off.
QR codes for smoother entry
QR codes on tickets mean reserved, season, and unreserved passengers can be managed better at entry points—so hopefully less chaos.
Staff will also wear color-coded jackets and IDs so you can easily tell who's who.
With high daily passenger volumes, these upgrades aim to make travel smoother (and a bit less stressful) for everyone.