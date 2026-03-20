Facial recognition, QR codes to revamp Delhi railway station India Mar 20, 2026

Big changes are coming to New Delhi Railway Station with some measures expected to be implemented ahead of the Diwali and Chhath festival rush later this year.

To keep things safer and more organized, the Railways will soon roll out AI-powered cameras and QR code entry, moves that may later be rolled out to other stations — initially within the North Zone and then to other parts of the country.